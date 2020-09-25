Global  
 

Stephen Colbert warns voters not to be fooled by Trump's attempts to undermine the election

Mashable Friday, 25 September 2020
"You really don't want to hear the words 'radical' or 'bypass' connected to your heart or your democracy," quipped Late Night host Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

President Donald Trump is gearing up for the upcoming election by laying the groundwork to contest the result, with his campaign considering asking legislators to...
