Mail in your knives and this service will sharpen them for you Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

*TL;DR: *Send in five knives to be sharpened by Knife Aid for just $64.99, a $4 savings as of Sept. 25.



--------------------



A sharp knife is much safer to use than a dull knife. You'll use less pressure to make it work, so it's less likely to slip and cut you. Plus, it just feels better. Ever tried to slice a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lucas Wyrsch Mail in your knives and this service will sharpen them for you https://t.co/lSuB3LCtbM 35 seconds ago 💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Mail in your knives and this service will sharpen them for you https://t.co/0pYpYtmvgS https://t.co/iCfXtGBsgL 16 minutes ago GreatAmericanMail @CNN Get ready to see the long knives from the Left and MSM Mitt. Your impeachment vote won't save you from this mob. 3 days ago GreatAmericanMail @CNNPolitics Get ready to see the long knives from the Left and MSM Mitt. Your impeachment vote won't save you from this mob. 3 days ago