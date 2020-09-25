Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Metal Gear Solid returns to PC after 20 years as part of a GOG collection

The Next Web Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Metal Gear Solid returns to PC after 20 years as part of a GOG collectionGOG and Konami today revealed it’s releasing several Konami titles on PC, including the first two Metal Gear Solid games. We’re getting several Castlevania and Contra games as well. Now we all know what we’re playing this weekend. Konami teased the release by tweeting a closed box emoji and a link to GOG. A mere 15 minutes later, GOG tweeted the news. Up to now, the rumor seemed to be that these games would be getting some kind of a PC release, but we didn’t know exactly when — but now we do. Classic @Konami titles now on GOG! 💜#MetalGear, #MetalGearSolid & Metal Gear Solid 2 redefined…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Published
News video: Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake

Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake 00:45

 According to RedGamingTech, Metal Gear Solid might come back with an HD remake

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content [Video]

The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re talking about the Game With the Biggest Cut Content, which is none other than “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:57Published

Tweets about this