Metal Gear Solid returns to PC after 20 years as part of a GOG collection
Friday, 25 September 2020 () GOG and Konami today revealed it’s releasing several Konami titles on PC, including the first two Metal Gear Solid games. We’re getting several Castlevania and Contra games as well. Now we all know what we’re playing this weekend. Konami teased the release by tweeting a closed box emoji and a link to GOG. A mere 15 minutes later, GOG tweeted the news. Up to now, the rumor seemed to be that these games would be getting some kind of a PC release, but we didn’t know exactly when — but now we do. Classic @Konami titles now on GOG! 💜#MetalGear, #MetalGearSolid & Metal Gear Solid 2 redefined…