Metal Gear Solid returns to PC after 20 years as part of a GOG collection Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

GOG and Konami today revealed it’s releasing several Konami titles on PC, including the first two Metal Gear Solid games. We’re getting several Castlevania and Contra games as well. Now we all know what we’re playing this weekend. Konami teased the release by tweeting a closed box emoji and a link to GOG. A mere 15 minutes later, GOG tweeted the news. Up to now, the rumor seemed to be that these games would be getting some kind of a PC release, but we didn’t know exactly when — but now we do. Classic @Konami titles now on GOG! 💜#MetalGear, #MetalGearSolid & Metal Gear Solid 2 redefined…



This story continues at The Next Web GOG and Konami today revealed it’s releasing several Konami titles on PC, including the first two Metal Gear Solid games. We’re getting several Castlevania and Contra games as well. Now we all know what we’re playing this weekend. Konami teased the release by tweeting a closed box emoji and a link to GOG. A mere 15 minutes later, GOG tweeted the news. Up to now, the rumor seemed to be that these games would be getting some kind of a PC release, but we didn’t know exactly when — but now we do. Classic @Konami titles now on GOG! 💜#MetalGear, #MetalGearSolid & Metal Gear Solid 2 redefined…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Published 6 days ago Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake 00:45 According to RedGamingTech, Metal Gear Solid might come back with an HD remake You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content



Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re talking about the Game With the Biggest Cut Content, which is none other than “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.” Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

