The 'Father of the Bride' cast reunited for the Zoom wedding of the year

Mashable Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
It’s been 25 years since the last Father of the Bride movie, and 2020’s trend of virtual cast reunions has finally brought the original cast of Nancy Meyers’ iconic comedies back for a threequel. "Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)" revisits the Banks family as their socially distanced Zoom call turns into a Zoom wedding,...
