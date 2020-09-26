Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Since astronauts vote from space, you can definitely vote on Earth

Mashable Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
In the early days of space travel, astronauts only stayed in orbit for a few weeks at most. But now that NASA and other space agencies launch missions that can last months, astronauts have to plan ahead to participate in important Earthly events, like the November 2020 election. 

Kate Rubin, a NASA astronaut who will begin a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Space junk is becoming a problem, astronauts say

Space junk is becoming a problem, astronauts say 00:18

 Space junk is becoming a pretty big problem. For the third time in two weeks, astronauts aboard the International Space Station nearly crashed into space debris. There are millions of pieces of space crafts, parts of rockets and out of commission satellites in low Earth orbit.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Near-Earth asteroid fly-bys and impacts, exploring our apocalypse prevention [Video]

Near-Earth asteroid fly-bys and impacts, exploring our apocalypse prevention

One cosmic rock a half-mile wide could change our planet forever, unless we spot it well-ahead of time.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:27Published
ISS moves to avoid collision with space trash | Oneindia News [Video]

ISS moves to avoid collision with space trash | Oneindia News

The International Space Station had to be moved in order to avoid space junk that was headed its way. Astronauts on the International Space Station carried out an "avoidance maneuver" on Tuesday by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
These Amazing Timelapses from the ISS Show Off Earth's Full Beauty [Video]

These Amazing Timelapses from the ISS Show Off Earth's Full Beauty

Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Headbutt some astronauts in Goat Sim Waste of Space for $3 + more from $1

 We are now tracking some notable price drops on the Goat Simulator games for iOS. While a number of these titles are on sale today, one standout is on the sci-fi...
9to5Toys

ISS moves to avoid space debris

ISS moves to avoid space debris Washington (AFP) Sept 23, 2020 Astronauts on the International Space Station carried out an "avoidance maneuver" Tuesday to ensure they would not be hit by a...
Space Daily


Tweets about this