Since astronauts vote from space, you can definitely vote on Earth
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () In the early days of space travel, astronauts only stayed in orbit for a few weeks at most. But now that NASA and other space agencies launch missions that can last months, astronauts have to plan ahead to participate in important Earthly events, like the November 2020 election.
Space junk is becoming a pretty big problem. For the third time in two weeks, astronauts aboard the International Space Station nearly crashed into space debris. There are millions of pieces of space crafts, parts of rockets and out of commission satellites in low Earth orbit.