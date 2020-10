Emma Chamberlain talks coffee, YouTube drama, and quarantine loneliness Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Emma Chamberlain rarely took a break.



Until this spring, the now 19-year-old was constantly on the move. On top of booking appearances and collaborating with other YouTubers, Chamberlain also filmed and edited videos for her own channel, which has amassed over 9.5 million subscribers and more than 1.2 billion views since she... 👓 View full article

