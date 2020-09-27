Mariah Carey reveals hidden vocals on '90s alt-rock song and we are screaming

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight



Mariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago Mariah Carey claims sister tried to 'sell her out' at 12 years old



Mariah Carey has claimed her older sister drugged her and tried to "sell her out" to a pimp when she was just 12 years old. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago Mariah Carey insists Derek Jeter romance was the beginning of the end of Mottola marriage



A fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey's split from her ex-husband Tommy Mottola. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this