7 Steps to Restoring Trust in Business Telephone Calls

E-Commerce Times Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
7 Steps to Restoring Trust in Business Telephone CallsRobocalls, spam and call spoofing have all but destroyed Americans' trust in telephone calls -- to the point that many individuals have essentially stopped answering the phone. Here are seven steps that organizations can take to combat erroneous call blocking and increase answer rates. These measures will help businesses optimize contact operations, increase call performance, and protect and promote their brands by restoring trust in calls.
