Microsoft challenges Sony with new gaming service



Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers and as competition with Sony heats up. Ciara Lee.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Gmail issues worldwide brings work to a halt for over an hour | Oneindia News



On Thursday morning, Gmail suffered a massive outage worldwide with users unable to upload attachments or even send emails. In some cases mails were sent but an error popped up while sending an.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published on August 20, 2020