Trump refused to condemn white supremacists. The debate didn't get any better from there. Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )





Then he told his followers to “go into the polls and watch carefully.”



There was a lot of noise in the first ... On Tuesday night in Ohio, Donald Trump told white supremacists to “stand by.”Then he told his followers to “go into the polls and watch carefully.”There was a lot of noise in the first presidential debate of 2020. Trump lied. He was rude. Three old men yelled over each other. But if you're going to remember 👓 View full article

