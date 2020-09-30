Global  
 

Seattle’s Uber and Lyft drivers will get a minimum wage from next year

The Next Web Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Regulators in Seattle have become the second US city to put legislation in place that should guarantee gig-working drivers for Uber and Lyft get paid a minimum wage. The Seattle City Council voted unanimously to ensure that Uber and Lyft drivers earn at least $16.39 per hour, which is the city’s legal minimum wage, GeekWire reports. Seattle’s new legislation, which is reportedly modelled after similar rules in New York City, requires gig-working cab drivers to get an additional $0.56 per mile when a passenger is in their vehicle. This is on top of the per mile rate that’s used to…

