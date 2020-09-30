Seattle’s Uber and Lyft drivers will get a minimum wage from next year Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Regulators in Seattle have become the second US city to put legislation in place that should guarantee gig-working drivers for Uber and Lyft get paid a minimum wage. The Seattle City Council voted unanimously to ensure that Uber and Lyft drivers earn at least $16.39 per hour, which is the city’s legal minimum wage, GeekWire reports. Seattle’s new legislation, which is reportedly modelled after similar rules in New York City, requires gig-working cab drivers to get an additional $0.56 per mile when a passenger is in their vehicle. This is on top of the per mile rate that’s used to…



