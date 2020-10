Merriam-Webster sees 30,500% spike in 'schadenfreude' searches following Trump diagnosis Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )





On Friday morning, Merriam-Webster reported a 30,500% increase in queries for the word following the revelation that Donald and Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19... As thousands of online reference guide users have recently learned, the dictionary defines " schadenfreude " as "enjoyment obtained from the troubles of others."On Friday morning, Merriam-Webster reported a 30,500% increase in queries for the word following the revelation that Donald and Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19