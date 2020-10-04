Global  
 

'SNL' Weekend Update can't even process Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Mashable Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che aren't exactly immune from criticism. But Jost nails the absolute lunacy of the situation they were in coming back to the show on Oct. 3 after months away – in the middle of a pandemic, no less – and being just hours removed from the world learning Donald...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus 02:47

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports

