Jaime Harrison brought his own plexiglass divider to debate Lindsey Graham

Mashable Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
If there's one word that can perfectly describe Jaime Harrison in his first debate against Sen. Lindsey Graham, it's "prepared."

On Saturday, Harrison — South Carolina's Democratic Senate candidate — spent the debate masterfully discussing key issues such as the Supreme Court nominee, COVID-19, and more with the Republican...
