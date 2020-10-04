Jaime Harrison brought his own plexiglass divider to debate Lindsey Graham

Jaime Harrison, the former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman who is challenging incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, brought his own plexiglass barrier to...

Lindsey Graham's Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, shielded himself with a plexiglass partition during their first debate "Its not just about me, it's about the people in my life that I have to take care of, as well, my two boys, my wife, my grandma," Harrison said.

Business Insider 12 hours ago



