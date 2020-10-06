Global  
 

PlayStation 5 is winning the console wars against Xbox Series, data shows

The Next Web Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
PlayStation 5 is winning the console wars against Xbox Series, data showsMicrosoft and Sony have been involved in a heated race — more commonly known as the console wars — since 2001, when the first-gen Xbox squared off against the PlayStation 2. Unfortunately for Microsoft, though, it hasn’t been much of a contest (save for perhaps the clash between Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) and it seems the latest head-to-head isn’t much different — or so suggests data SimilarWeb shared with TNW. While visits to playstation.com and xbox.com were relatively neck and neck in the lead-up to each brand’s pre-order launch dates, traffic to PlayStation‘s site peaked at a little over…

