Facebook deletes Trump post calling COVID-19 'less lethal' than flu, Twitter just adds warning label Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Less than 24 hours after returning from the hospital, President Donald Trump was back on social media downplaying the severity of the coronavirus.



“Flu season is coming up!” read the post published to the president’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the... 👓 View full article