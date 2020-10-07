Global  
 

How to watch the vice presidential debate online

Mashable Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
It feels like a lifetime ago, but the first presidential debate took place last week. Now it's time for the vice presidential debate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will face off tonight at 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Most of the ways you could watch last week's presidential...
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist looks ahead to vice presidential debate

 Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist looks ahead to vice presidential debate

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:48Published
Political analysts preview vice presidential debate

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:05Published
New safety guidelines for the VP debate

In response to President Trump contracting COVID-19, new safety guidelines will be in place at presidential debates. We'll see them take effect tomorrow when Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

 As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US presidential ticket, enters Wednesday's prime time Vice...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MediaiteThe VergeCBS NewsHNGNNPRUSATODAY.com

Vice presidential debate stage will feature plexiglass, social distancing

 The first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will feature plexiglass and at least 12 feet of...
CBS News Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldUSATODAY.com

Daily Caller Patriots – Editor Daily Rundown for 10-07-20

 CLEARED FOR FACEOFF… CDC Director Robert Redfield Gives Go-Ahead To Mike Pence To Participate In Vice Presidential Debate   Centers for Disease Control and...
Daily Caller


