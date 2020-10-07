How to watch the vice presidential debate online Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )





Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will face off tonight at 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.



Most of the ways you could watch last week's presidential... It feels like a lifetime ago, but the first presidential debate took place last week. Now it's time for the vice presidential debate Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will face off tonight at 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.Most of the ways you could watch last week's presidential 👓 View full article

