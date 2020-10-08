Elon Musk reveals Berlin-made Tesla Model Y will get its new batteries first Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Tesla head honcho Elon Musk revealed in a tweet that the company is working on new, more efficient EV batteries that it aims to begin using in its upcoming Gigafactory near Berlin. Musk noted that when the Berlin plant — which will likely open next year — will use a larger cylindrical 4680 format cell in its new structural battery pack. The company had unveiled this cell design at its recent Battery Day event last month. We’d previously learned that this fourth Gigafactory is slated to begin producing a revamped Model Y with a “radical redesign” of its “core technology”…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Tesla Tesla head honcho Elon Musk revealed in a tweet that the company is working on new, more efficient EV batteries that it aims to begin using in its upcoming Gigafactory near Berlin. Musk noted that when the Berlin plant — which will likely open next year — will use a larger cylindrical 4680 format cell in its new structural battery pack. The company had unveiled this cell design at its recent Battery Day event last month. We’d previously learned that this fourth Gigafactory is slated to begin producing a revamped Model Y with a “radical redesign” of its “core technology”…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Tesla 👓 View full article

