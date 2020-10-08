Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Engineer explains how Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technique works

The Next Web Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Researchers have been able to manipulate large chunks of genetic code for almost 50 years. But it is only within the past decade that they have been able to do it with exquisite precision – adding, deleting and substituting single units of the genetic code just as an editor can manipulate a single letter in a document. This newfound ability is called gene-editing, the tool is called CRISPR, and it’s being used worldwide to engineer plants and livestock and treat disease in people. For these reasons the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: CRISPR-Cas9 Tech Pioneer UC Berkeley Biochemist Jennifer Doudna Awarded Nobel Prize In Chemistry

CRISPR-Cas9 Tech Pioneer UC Berkeley Biochemist Jennifer Doudna Awarded Nobel Prize In Chemistry 02:34

 Jennifer Doudna has become the latest UC Berkeley researcher to become a Nobel laureate. Doudna is part of the first all-female team to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her role in advancing gene editing technology. John Ramos reports. (10/7/20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harvard Medical School Grad Jennifer Doudna Shares Nobel Prize In Chemistry [Video]

Harvard Medical School Grad Jennifer Doudna Shares Nobel Prize In Chemistry

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:36Published
Chemistry Nobel 2020: The women who discovered CRISPR/Cas9 | Oneindia News [Video]

Chemistry Nobel 2020: The women who discovered CRISPR/Cas9 | Oneindia News

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing. These 2..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this