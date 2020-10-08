|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz teases Vision EQXX electric car with a 750-mile range
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
As far as range goes, there's not much of a fight between electric car makers these days; Tesla sits firmly on the throne in most categories.
But that may change sometime in the (fairly distant) future. On Tuesday, while detailing its upcoming strategy, Mercedes-Benz announced the Vision EQXX, an electric car concept with an...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Kia E-Soul Exterior Design
The new Kia e-Soul brings long-range, zero-emissions power to the urban crossover class. In its third generation, Kia’s pioneering urban crossover – and its third globally-sold electric car – has..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:00Published
|
Kia E-Soul Infotainment System
The new Kia e-Soul brings long-range, zero-emissions power to the urban crossover class. In its third generation, Kia’s pioneering urban crossover – and its third globally-sold electric car – has..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:09Published
|
Kia E-Soul Charging station
The new Kia e-Soul brings long-range, zero-emissions power to the urban crossover class. In its third generation, Kia’s pioneering urban crossover – and its third globally-sold electric car – has..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:14Published
Tweets about this
|