Mercedes-Benz teases Vision EQXX electric car with a 750-mile range

Mashable Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
As far as range goes, there's not much of a fight between electric car makers these days; Tesla sits firmly on the throne in most categories. 

But that may change sometime in the (fairly distant) future. On Tuesday, while detailing its upcoming strategy, Mercedes-Benz announced the Vision EQXX, an electric car concept with an...
