'Hubie Halloween' star Noah Schnapp plays 'Up the Stairs or Out the Door' Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

"Stranger Things" and "Hubie Halloween" star Noah Schnapp tries to survive real horror scenes by running away either up the stairs or out the door. Read more...



More about Youtube, Netflix, Halloween, Mashable Video, and Adam Sandler 👓 View full article