Pete Buttigieg beautifully flips the script on Fox News' question about Kamala Harris

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Mike Pence



Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out Vice President Mike Pence for supporting a president “caught with a porn star.” Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:04 Published 3 hours ago 'I'm speaking': Kamala Harris curbs Mike Pence's interruption in vice presidential debate



Sen. Kamala Harris swiftly reclaimed her time when Vice President Mike Pence interrupted her at the vice presidential debate. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:43 Published 4 hours ago Vice Presidential Debate Reaction



Both candidates and elected officials from the Pittsburgh area tweeted their thoughts on the first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:32 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this