'Sesame Street' teaches kids how to stand up to racism in new special
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational arm of beloved children's show Sesame Street, debuts a new special on Thursday, Oct. 15. Its purpose? Teaching children how to combat racism.
Following "Coming Together: Standing up to Racism Town Hall," a joint venture between CNN and Sesame Street that aired in June, “The Power of...
Sesame Street has historically explained the world to children tackling everything from foster care to substance abuse–And now, with racial tension at an all-time high, Sesame Workshop–the nonprofit, education organization behind Sesame Street is teaching children to stand up against racism in...