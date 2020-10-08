Global  
 

'Sesame Street' teaches kids how to stand up to racism in new special

Mashable Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational arm of beloved children's show Sesame Street, debuts a new special on Thursday, Oct. 15. Its purpose? Teaching children how to combat racism.

Following "Coming Together: Standing up to Racism Town Hall," a joint venture between CNN and Sesame Street that aired in June, “The Power of...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Sesame Street’s New TV Special Tackles Racism

Sesame Street’s New TV Special Tackles Racism 01:07

 Sesame Street has historically explained the world to children tackling everything from foster care to substance abuse–And now, with racial tension at an all-time high, Sesame Workshop–the nonprofit, education organization behind Sesame Street is teaching children to stand up against racism in...

