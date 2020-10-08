These AI-generated resumes will make your job search even more painful
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () The economic slump has forced many of to us to think up some fresh lies for our resumes. If you’re struggling for inspiration, a new AI tool could help revive your imagination. Developer Thomas Davis built the system by training machine learning models on the key properties of 6,000 resumes. The result is Almost Real Resume, a website that spits out an endless stream of fake career highlights for tech job candidates. It gives you a new name, contact details, personal statement, work experience, and interests in a variety of formats and color schemes. But the best part is the…