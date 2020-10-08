Rambo is the latest 80s icon to join Mortal Kombat 11, and I’m here for it Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NetherRealm Studios today announced the next round of DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, which means more characters — oh, excuse me, “kharacters.” The headliner of the new three-character pack is undoubtedly John Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself, and yet he’s not the one fans are losing their minds over. The trailer depicts three newcomers to the fight, as is usual for the developer. The kombatants are Rambo, circa First Blood and wielding a wicked minigun; Rain, a longtime recurring character best described as “the purple ninja;” and Mileena, the toothy clone of Kitana who’s become a beloved fighter in her own…



