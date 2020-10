Newman from 'Seinfeld' releases anti-Trump PSA about the Postal Service Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The Postal Service is under attack and Newman is not having it.



OK, so really it's actor Wayne Knight, who played the iconic mailman Newman on the sitcom Seinfeld, but he's definitely in character in a new ad urging folks to vote.



"There's been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and... 👓 View full article