Netflix's 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' is too scared to be scary Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Haunting of Bly Manor is more afraid of you than you are of it.



Writer-director Mike Flanagan and his popular Haunting anthology returned to Netflix Oct. 9, almost two years to the day since [INS: The Haunting of Hill House :INS] darkened our queues in 2018The Haunting of Bly Manor, partially based on Henry James’ 1898... 👓 View full article

