Last minute iPhone 12 rumors: Better zoom, more battery life Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

With Apple's fall iPhone event just a day away, you'd think we already know all there is to know about the iPhone 12 lineup. And, for the most part, we do; here are two overviews of what we expect Apple to announce tomorrow.Β



However, leaker Max Winebauch has shared some very detailed, last-minute info about the new iPhones,... πŸ‘“ View full article