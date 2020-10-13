Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All the best Prime Day deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more

Mashable Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
*Our picks for the best Prime Day deals:*

· *BEST AMAZON DEVICE DEAL:* [INS: Echo Studio with two Philips Hue bulbs :INS] — save $79.99

· *BEST APPLE DEAL:* [INS: MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) :INS] — save $149.01

· *BEST 4K TV DEAL:* [INS: JVC 55-inch 4K Roku smart TV :INS] — save $151.99

·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Published
News video: 5 tips to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day

5 tips to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day 01:43

 Make sure to check off this list to get the best deals for Amazon Prime Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October [Video]

COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October

Major retailers are kicking off Black Friday in October with major deals online, trying to lure families who may be more budget conscious. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have nonstop deals on must-have products [Video]

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have nonstop deals on must-have products

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a two-day event on October 13th and 14th. It’ll feature amazing deals on electronics, fashion, kitchen and home goods, Amazon devices, fashion and so much more! Don’t miss..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:01Published
Holiday shopping: Here is why you should start sooner than later [Video]

Holiday shopping: Here is why you should start sooner than later

It's not even Halloween yet, but we need to talk about holiday shopping. It's vital to plan now if you're buying gifts so you don't run into inventory issues or shipping delays, to meet earlier..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

DNA test kits for you and the dogs up to $100 off: 23andMe + more from $49

 Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some solid deals on DNA ancestry kits. You can score the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for...
9to5Toys

Prime Day instant Pot deals now live at up to 50% off with offers from $50

 As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to *50% off* Instant Pot products. Prime members can score the 10-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi...
9to5Toys

Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest whitestrips, more from $8 for Prime Day

 Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to *50% off *powered toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest and more. One...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this