Still an undecided voter? 'Totally Under Control' is specifically for you. Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

How can anyone sit down to watch Totally Under Control in October 2020 and expect to learn anything new?



I started watching Alex Gibney's new documentary about the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic just as the Oct. 12 Senate confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett got underway. While my Twitter feed flooded over... 👓 View full article

