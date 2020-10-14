Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for you

The Next Web Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for youTLDR: The Game Developer and Player Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus is a dream collection of game creation training as well as a full year of Playstation Plus to play everything. For its gargantuan size and scope, almost everyone in the gaming industry really just starts as a kid with a controller in their hand. For most, the magic of fighting battles, solving puzzles and tackling digital opponents of every shape and size is just an idle hour pursuit. But for some, that drive to play turns into a drive to understand, to get inside the game and learn how an…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most [Video]

Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most

With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys? For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:07Published
Top 20 Video Game Bosses Who Kill You No Matter What [Video]

Top 20 Video Game Bosses Who Kill You No Matter What

These video game bosses are not going away quietly. For this list, we’ll be looking at those boss battles that really stack the odds against the player.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:54Published
Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games [Video]

Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games

There are some major spoilers ahead, so be advised! For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest and most impactful deaths of video game companions.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Get Access To Expert Led Game Development Training Plus A PlayStation Plus Subscription For Just $99

 Think you have what it takes to develop your very own game? Look no further than this Game Developer and Player Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus! From expert-led...
Daily Caller

This game development bundle comes with a year of PlayStation Plus

 *TL;DR: *Turn your love of gaming into more than just a hobby with the Game Developer and Player bundle featuring PlayStation Plus for $99.99, a 98% savings as...
Mashable


Tweets about this

TNWDeals

TNW Deals Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for you https://t.co/MNFhFBoyYB 13 minutes ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for you… https://t.co/JXZss607oO 16 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for you https://t.co/rWdaRA1GMG 20 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this #PlayStationPlus bundle is just for you @tnwdeals https://t.co/Tk7bcBMPL3 20 minutes ago

takano_hiro_bot

鷹野廣@年収1000万超え Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for you https://t.co/gHQb4M0SDB 21 minutes ago

Runa_SSRian

Runa Das RT @princer58376204: Life is a game🎮, it depends on you🃏🎴 whether you want to be a player🏃or a toy🎠🤖... ----------I am a player----------… 23 hours ago

prince_rai_2411

prince rai Life is a game🎮, it depends on you🃏🎴 whether you want to be a player🏃or a toy🎠🤖... ----------I am a player--------… https://t.co/n8g3JjaKX7 1 day ago

hectorm_2495

Subtweet King That was with a double team too !!! Idc ! Make or miss, I want the best player on my team deciding whether we win o… https://t.co/coA3Q6Aol1 4 days ago