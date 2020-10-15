Global  
 

Elon Musk says Tesla Model S price is going down to...well, you can probably guess

Mashable Thursday, 15 October 2020
Elon Musk is having fun with numbers again. 

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO announced that the price of Tesla Model S will be reduced to $69,420. 



The gauntlet has been thrown down!

The prophecy will be fulfilled

Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020



This is...
