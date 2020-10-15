Elon Musk says Tesla Model S price is going down to...well, you can probably guess
Thursday, 15 October 2020 (
38 minutes ago) Elon Musk is having fun with numbers again.
On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO announced that the price of Tesla Model S will be reduced to $69,420.
The gauntlet has been thrown down!
The prophecy will be fulfilled
Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020
This is ...
