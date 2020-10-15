Global  
 

Here are all the Xbox Series X and Series S games coming out on launch day

Mashable Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
We know the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be out on Nov. 10, but little has been said about which games you'll actually be able to play from moment one. That changes now.

Microsoft has confirmed the full Xbox Series X/S launch lineup at long last. The sizable list includes every game that's either coming out or benefits...
