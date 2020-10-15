Here are all the Xbox Series X and Series S games coming out on launch day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

We know the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be out on Nov. 10, but little has been said about which games you'll actually be able to play from moment one. That changes now.



Microsoft has confirmed the full Xbox Series X/S launch lineup at long last. The sizable list includes every game that's either coming out or benefits... 👓 View full article

