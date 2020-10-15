|
Here are all the Xbox Series X and Series S games coming out on launch day
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
We know the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be out on Nov. 10, but little has been said about which games you'll actually be able to play from moment one. That changes now.
Microsoft has confirmed the full Xbox Series X/S launch lineup at long last. The sizable list includes every game that's either coming out or benefits...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this