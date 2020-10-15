Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani uploaded racist video to YouTube in which he's seen mocking an Asian accent

Mashable Thursday, 15 October 2020
Rudy Giuliani, cybersecurity expert extraordinaire, accidentally uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he did a racist impression of Asian accents. 

Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, interviewed former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for Giuliani's podcast titled Common Sense on Tuesday. But,...
 Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube on Wednesday night, in which President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is seen to mock Asians in a racist manner.

On Tuesday, former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani wrapped up an edition of his podcast Common Sense. According to Gizmodo, he then did a little post-show banter in front of a hot mic. However, when..

Rudy Giuliani was recorded using a fake accent and pantomiming a bow in a now-deleted racist video clip posted online

 Guiliani spoke in the fake Chinese accent and bowed to his assistant Jayne Zirkle, who he claimed is "going to be the most famous model in China."
