Twitter goes down, and it's probably for the best

Mashable Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Twitter finally struck a blow against doomscrolling. 

Everyone's favorite time suck went down Thursday afternoon, preventing — at least at the time of this writing — its users both from tweeting and from reading about how the world is crumbling around themAccording to Downdetector, which is owned by Mashable parent...
0
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: CM Uddhav announces probe after power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill

CM Uddhav announces probe after power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill 01:28

 Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric...

