Twitter goes down, and it's probably for the best

Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Twitter finally struck a blow against doomscrolling.
Everyone's favorite time suck went down Thursday afternoon, preventing — at least at the time of this writing — its users both from tweeting and from reading about how the world is crumbling around themAccording to Downdetector, which is owned by Mashable parent...
Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric...
If you own a parrot, you are constantly cleaning and this little whisk broom is perfect for quick clean-ups. Einstein was watching his owner use it and immediately wanted to "help" me clean. He had the..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the..