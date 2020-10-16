Global  
 

Donald Trump refuses to denounce QAnon at NBC town hall

Mashable Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
At a town hall on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump absolutely refused to denounce the dangerous, cult-like QAnon conspiracy theory. 

"Let me ask you about QAnon: It is this theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that," NBC News' host Savannah Guthrie said to Trump. "Can you...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: President Trump arrives in Miami for NBC town hall

President Trump arrives in Miami for NBC town hall 01:48

 President Donald Trump is set to participate in a live NBC News town hall in Miami at 8 p.m.

