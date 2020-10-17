Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter rallies around #MyNameIs hashtag after a GOP Senator mocked Kamala Harris

Mashable Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
It's pronounced Kamala, with emphasis on the first syllable.

Georgia Senator David Perdue kept things real classy as he introduced Mr. Class himself, Donald Trump, at a rally in Macon on Friday. As Perdue turned his attention toward the Democratic candidates, Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, he mispronounced the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Temporarily Cancels Campaign Travel After Two Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Kamala Harris Temporarily Cancels Campaign Travel After Two Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 00:41

 The Biden campaign said Thursday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be suspending her campaign travel until October 18, because two people involved in the campaign have tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen. Kamala Harris, through this weekend. The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris [Video]

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:01Published
Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Twitter rallies around #MyNameIs hashtag after a GOP Senator mocked Kamala Harris https://t.co/QITGLSqbVJ via… https://t.co/jOUr0Kc5sq 29 minutes ago