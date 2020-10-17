You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns



The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen. Kamala Harris, through this weekend. The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago 'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris



Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:01 Published 4 days ago Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing



Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:22 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this Tomás Loyola Barberis Twitter rallies around #MyNameIs hashtag after a GOP Senator mocked Kamala Harris https://t.co/QITGLSqbVJ via… https://t.co/jOUr0Kc5sq 29 minutes ago