Twitter rallies around #MyNameIs hashtag after a GOP Senator mocked Kamala Harris
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () It's pronounced Kamala, with emphasis on the first syllable.
Georgia Senator David Perdue kept things real classy as he introduced Mr. Class himself, Donald Trump, at a rally in Macon on Friday. As Perdue turned his attention toward the Democratic candidates, Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, he mispronounced the...
