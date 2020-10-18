Adele returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as host, with musical guest H.E.R.

Global  
 

Mashable Sunday, 18 October 2020
British singer and number one breakup songwriter of the century Adele will return to the Saturday Night Live stage on Oct. 24. Not as a musical guest, but as the episode's host. 

A tweet from her Twitter account confirmed her hosting duties and announced that the musical guest for the episode will be R&B singer...
 Adele will make a big return to the spotlight next week when she hosts U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

