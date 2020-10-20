Honda kills off diesel motors in Britain and no one even noticed Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Without a song or dance, Japanese carmaker Honda has just removed its diesel powered crossover the HR-V from sale in the UK. That now means the company only deals in petrol or hybrid drivetrains. Late yesterday, Autoexpress reported the news that Honda is standing by its decision to focus on hybrid drivetrains for high-mileage drivers who typically favor diesel engines for their fuel economy. [Read: UK finally closes the ‘Candy Crush loophole’ in its driving laws] It marks a changing of the tide for the company, but among the public: either no one cares or no one has noticed. Presumably…



