Netflix's 'Mank' trailer sees Gary Oldman grapple with 'Citizen Kane' Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, aka Mank, is really not looking so good.



In the first full trailer for David Fincher's latest project Mank, Gary Oldman as the titular Mank appears to be perpetually inebriated as he juggles his life and the lofty goal of trying to write perhaps the greatest movie of all time, Citizen Kane....


