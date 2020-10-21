Global  
 

Netflix's 'Mank' trailer sees Gary Oldman grapple with 'Citizen Kane'

Mashable Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, aka Mank, is really not looking so good.

In the first full trailer for David Fincher's latest project Mank, Gary Oldman as the titular Mank appears to be perpetually inebriated as he juggles his life and the lofty goal of trying to write perhaps the greatest movie of all time, Citizen Kane....
News video: MANK Movie Trailer - Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins

MANK Movie Trailer - Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins 02:49

 MANK Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix MANK. In Select Theaters November and on Netflix on December 4. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles...

Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in Mank trailer

 Gary Oldman is told to “tell the story you know” in the latest trailer for the Netflix film about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.
Belfast Telegraph


