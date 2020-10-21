Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dad's genius Zoom Halloween costume for his daughter is scary good

Mashable Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
We've already found the perfect 2020 Halloween decoration, but now, thanks to one extremely crafty dad, we've found the perfect 2020 Halloween costume, too.

If you're searching for a terrifying 2020-themed Halloween look we can think of no better costume than a Zoom meeting. This has been the year of Zoom fatigue and way too...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The most searched Halloween costumes by state

The most searched Halloween costumes by state 00:22

 You still have about a week and a half to pick your Halloween costume, if you haven't already! We check out the most searched costumes by state this year.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Probably Wisconsin's most terrifying tunnel [Video]

Probably Wisconsin's most terrifying tunnel

You don't even have to leave your car for a good Halloween fright. The spookiest Halloween house might just be this car wash in West Bend.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:13Published
The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time! [Video]

The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!

Halloween is more than just a holiday that comes once a year for Mike Meola. Halloween is a year-round celebration that Meola has incorporated into his life since he was a kid.“My family always made..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:18Published
Cat looks "udderly" fantastic In Halloween cow costume [Video]

Cat looks "udderly" fantastic In Halloween cow costume

Jack the cat is a patient guy when it comes to being a Halloween costume model. Watch and laugh as he models his outfit complete with udders!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this