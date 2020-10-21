|
Dad's genius Zoom Halloween costume for his daughter is scary good
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
We've already found the perfect 2020 Halloween decoration, but now, thanks to one extremely crafty dad, we've found the perfect 2020 Halloween costume, too.
If you're searching for a terrifying 2020-themed Halloween look we can think of no better costume than a Zoom meeting. This has been the year of Zoom fatigue and way too...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this