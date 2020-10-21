Dad's genius Zoom Halloween costume for his daughter is scary good

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Probably Wisconsin's most terrifying tunnel



You don't even have to leave your car for a good Halloween fright. The spookiest Halloween house might just be this car wash in West Bend. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:13 Published 22 hours ago The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!



Halloween is more than just a holiday that comes once a year for Mike Meola. Halloween is a year-round celebration that Meola has incorporated into his life since he was a kid.“My family always made.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Cat looks "udderly" fantastic In Halloween cow costume



Jack the cat is a patient guy when it comes to being a Halloween costume model. Watch and laugh as he models his outfit complete with udders! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this