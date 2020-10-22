Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Save 29% on a 4-layer memory foam cooling mattress

Mashable Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Get better sleep with a GhostBed® 11" Memory Foam Cooling Mattress for $766.99, a 29% savings as of Oct. 22. 

--------------------

It's time to stop tossing disposable mattress toppers over your old college mattress — why not invest in a new one?

This 11-inch GhostBest Cooling Mattress is designed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You’re not dreaming yet, but soon you will be with this memory foam pillow that's on sale during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

You’re not dreaming yet, but soon you will be with this memory foam pillow that's on sale during Amazon Prime Day

PNR Description:Amazon Prime Day will last until tonight and you don’t want to miss out on this amazing deal for this amazing pillow. Weekender’s memory foam pillow is infused with temperature..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Zinus’ 8-inch Gel Memory Foam King Mattress sinks to $245 (New low, Save $134)

 Amazon is offering the Zinus 8-inch Gel Memory Foam King Mattress for *$244.99 shipped*. *Note:* There is currently a 5- to 7-day shipping delay. Today’s deal...
9to5Toys

Amazon launches mattress-related deals priced from $34 for Prime Day

 Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Signature Sleep Memoir 8-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for *$150.50 shipped*. That’s 30%...
9to5Toys

Linenspa’s highly-rated Memory Foam Mattresses 30% off with deals from $112

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses from *$111.99...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

digitallifest10

Digitallifestyleserve Save 29% on a 4-layer memory foam cooling mattress - https://t.co/Rm9iDg158D https://t.co/4QN79BIG5j 26 minutes ago

MashableDeals

Mashable Deals Save 29% on a 4-layer memory foam cooling mattress https://t.co/QMtlQSGqtr 31 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Save 29% on a 4-layer memory foam cooling mattress https://t.co/zftpKSxN1R 32 minutes ago