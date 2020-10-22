Samsung moves to autoblock spam calls, but only on its top-end phones Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Apple rolled out automatic spam call detection and blocking functionality on iPhones with iOS 13. Now, a ton of Samsung users are set to get the same feature on their devices starting with the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung already provides spam and fraud call detection through its dialer that’s powered by Hiya, a spam and call detection company. Now it’s extending the service to automatically blocking those calls on devices that are running One UI 2.5 software. [Read: What audience intelligence data tells us about the 2020 US presidential election] Currently, only the Note 20 series and the Z…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Samsung 👓 View full article

