Trump drops full '60 Minutes' interview early in puzzling attempt to control the narrative Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Donald Trump is trying so hard to control his 60 Minutes narrative that he actually released clips from his interview with reporter Lesley Stahl early.



Trump's 60 Minutes episode is set to air on CBS Sunday night, but on Thursday morning Trump tweeted that he would be giving "a first in television history full, unedited... 👓 View full article