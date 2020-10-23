Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande is president in new music video, and that's a world we'd like to live in

Mashable Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Ariana Grande has blessed us with a brand new music video for her latest single (and certified bop) "Positions," — and it presents an alternate universe that we'd like to live in.

Grande is President of the United States in this Dave Meyers-directed video, in which she can be seen running the Oval Office (no doubt making...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Single 'Positions' With New Cover Art | Billboard News

Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Single 'Positions' With New Cover Art | Billboard News 01:02

 Ariana Grande fans are getting a new single and album from the star seemingly out of nowhere, and she jumped to social media to share some details and the cover art for her new single 'Positions'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande Drops Snippet of New Single 'Positions' | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Drops Snippet of New Single 'Positions' | Billboard News

Ariana Grande has been teasing her upcoming single "Positions" for the past week and after giving a glimpse at the artwork earlier on Wednesday, she dropped a snippet of the alluring track.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:20Published
How MVPDs Will Extend Addressable Ads Nationwide: Comcast’s Larry Allen [Video]

How MVPDs Will Extend Addressable Ads Nationwide: Comcast’s Larry Allen

Marketers are on the verge of expanding their addressable advertising efforts nationwide as cable TV companies work together to provide greater reach. Instead of being confined to two minutes an hour..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:44Published
2021 Lexus ES 250 AWD F-Sport Driving Video [Video]

2021 Lexus ES 250 AWD F-Sport Driving Video

Writing yet another chapter in the book of compact luxury sports sedans, the new 2021 Lexus IS was unveiled via a unique and engaging online virtual reveal. Since its debut nearly 20 years ago in the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande Is President in Video for New Song “Positions”: Watch

 The lead single from Grande’s next album, which is out October 30
Upworthy

Ariana Grande Drops New Music: Watch the "Positions" Music Video Now

 Ariana Grande is once again proving that god is a woman and her name is Ari. The Grammy winner dropped the lead single of her long-awaited sixth album on Friday,...
E! Online

Ariana Grande Types Out 'Positions' in New Teaser Video Ahead of AG6 Release!

 Ariana Grande has already told fans that her sixth studio album will be released this month and now she’s seemingly teasing something in connection to her new...
Just Jared


Tweets about this