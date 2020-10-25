John Mulaney to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Halloween

Global  
 

Mashable Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
John Mulaney will return to hosting Saturday Night Live in its final episode before the 2020 election.

The comedian announced the news Saturday night (fitting) along with musical guest The Strokes.



Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me

I am so goddamn excited....
