This neon exhibition explores the vibrant evolution of video games from the 1960s to today

Mashable Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
‘Game On’ is the largest international exhibition exploring the history of video games. Developed by Smart & Green design, the Madrid-based exhibition is filled with LED lights to replicate the feel of the 1980s and has 150 playable original games, including Space Invaders, Sonic the Hedgehog and Rock Band. Read...
