NASA's new discovery of water on the moon could aid future missions

Mashable Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
NASA discovered water molecules on a sunlit portion of the moon's surface, the agency announced Monday.

Revealed with the help of the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) flying observatory, this discovery shows that water may exist throughout the moon's surface, not just frozen in the coldest, darkest...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Micro cold ‘water traps’ on Moon could be more common than previously thought

Micro cold ‘water traps’ on Moon could be more common than previously thought 00:59

 Hidden pockets of water on the Moon could be much more common than scientistspreviously thought, and the discovery could have potential implications forfuture lunar missions. Researchers suggest that in some cases tiny patches ofice might exist in permanent shadows no bigger than a penny. They...

