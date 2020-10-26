NASA's new discovery of water on the moon could aid future missions
Monday, 26 October 2020 () NASA discovered water molecules on a sunlit portion of the moon's surface, the agency announced Monday.
Revealed with the help of the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) flying observatory, this discovery shows that water may exist throughout the moon's surface, not just frozen in the coldest, darkest...
Hidden pockets of water on the Moon could be much more common than scientistspreviously thought, and the discovery could have potential implications forfuture lunar missions. Researchers suggest that in some cases tiny patches ofice might exist in permanent shadows no bigger than a penny. They...
BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of..
It seems that after food, water and housing the most essential survival support for humans is having a mobile network. And that is why NASA has engaged Nokia to build a cellular network for the moon!..
