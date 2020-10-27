If you’ve got $32 for a gadget, buy Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Xiaomi has dominated India’s wearables market thanks to the Mi Band series.. It recently launched an entry-level Redmi Band — priced at ₹1,599 ($22) — that’s ideal for someone who’s just starting their fitness journey and doesn’t want to spend big bucks. Weeks after that, the company launched the fifth generation of its Mi Band for Rs. 2,499 ($32) — not a whole lot expensive compared to the Redmi Band. I’ve been using the Mi Band 5 fitness tracker for more than two weeks and I hardly have any complaints. I’m super impressed by the features and battery life it…



This story continues at The Next Web



