Microsoft unveils FREE app to create AI models without writing any code

The Next Web Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Microsoft has released a public preview of a free app lets helps people train machine learning models without writing any code. The Lobe desktop app for Windows and Mac currently only supports image classification, but Microsoft plans to expand it to other models and data types in the future. “Just show it examples of what you want it to learn, and it automatically trains a custom machine learning model that can be shipped in your app,” the Lobe website explains. Users first need to import and label images of what they want Lobe to recognize. The app will then select a suitable open-source machine learning architecture…

